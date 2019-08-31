You are here:

Saaho box office collection: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's action film earns Rs 24.40 cr on opening day

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho is arguably one of the most-anticipated multilingual films of 2019. Prabhas' first outing after Baahubali 2 released this week, and managed to open to Rs 24.40 crore across India.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the figures.

#Saaho has a superb Day 1... Prabhas’ superstardom post #Baahubali2 + hype surrounding the biggie + excellent advance bookings ensured fantastic numbers... Day 2 and 3 biz crucial to pack a solid weekend total... Fri ₹ 24.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2019

With such figures, the high-octane action-thriller cruises to a comfortable third position among the top grossers this year, in terms of their box office business on opening day. Ranking after Salman Khan's Bharat and Akshay Kumar-starrer much-loved Mission Mangal, Prabhas' film beat the figures of Dharma Productions' Kalank and Kesari. Good publicity, and appropriate advance booking sales were credited to the big opening for Saaho. Check out the tweet here

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, marks the Telugu debut of Shraddha. The film has released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, and also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors like Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi, who all play the antagonists. Other actors in the cast include Arun Vijay, Murli Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Lal Vennela Kishore.

Saaho opened in theatres on 30 August to lukewarm reviews.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2019 13:41:35 IST