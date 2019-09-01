You are here:

Saaho box office collection: Prabhas, Sharddha Kapoor's action film earns Rs. 49.6 cr in two days

Released amid much hype and anticipation, Prabhas and Sharddha Kapoor's Saaho is 'attracting moviegoers in large numbers', say film trade analysts. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho has already raked in a total of Rs.49.60 crore by the second day of its release. Trade experts believe the film will collect over Rs.70 crore over the opening weekend.

The film marks Prabhas' first outing after the magnum opus Baahubali 2, and managed to open to Rs 24.40 crore across India.

Check out the official box office figures here

#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2... Brand #Prabhas - who enjoys PAN India popularity - is attracting moviegoers in large numbers... Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: ₹ 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2019

With such figures, the high-octane action-thriller cruises to a comfortable third position among the top grossers this year, in terms of their box office business on opening day. Ranked after Salman Khan's Bharat and Akshay Kumar's much-loved Mission Mangal, Prabhas' film beat the figures of Dharma Productions' Kalank and Kesari.

Saaho marks the Telugu debut of Shraddha. The film has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, and also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors like Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi, who all play the antagonists. Other actors in the cast include Arun Vijay, Murli Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Lal Vennela Kishore.

The action-thriller is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 350 crore. Action director Kenny Bates (of Transformers and Italian Job fame) choreographed the action sequences with technicians from Game Of Thrones contributing to the project.

Saaho opened in theatres on 30 August to lukewarm reviews.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2019 12:31:32 IST