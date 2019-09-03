You are here:

Saaho box office collection: Hindi version of Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's film nears Rs 100 cr

FP Staff

Sep 03, 2019 11:57:35 IST

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's high-octane action thriller Saaho is garnering big numbers at the box office. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi in pivotal antagonist roles.

The film has garnered Rs 14.20 crore on Monday, probably owing to the Ganesh Chaturthi holidays. Saaho has had an opening weekend worth Rs 79.08 crore.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the figures.

Check out the box office performance of Saaho

Saaho is Kapoor's first Telugu language film, while it is Prabhas' first film after the Baahubali franchise. The high-octane action-thriller recently cruised to a comfortable third position among the top grossers this year, in terms of their box office business on the opening day. Ranked after Salman Khan's Bharat and Akshay Kumar's much-loved Mission Mangal, Prabhas' film beat the figures of Dharma Productions' Kalank and Kesari.

The film has also been released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 11:57:35 IST

