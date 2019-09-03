You are here:

Saaho box office collection: Hindi version of Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's film nears Rs 100 cr

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's high-octane action thriller Saaho is garnering big numbers at the box office. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi in pivotal antagonist roles.

The film has garnered Rs 14.20 crore on Monday, probably owing to the Ganesh Chaturthi holidays. Saaho has had an opening weekend worth Rs 79.08 crore.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the figures.

Check out the box office performance of Saaho

#Saaho collects in double digits on Day 4, aided by #GaneshChaturthi holiday [some parts of #India]... Mass centres strong... Tue-Thu biz crucial... #Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr. Total: ₹ 93.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2019

Saaho is Kapoor's first Telugu language film, while it is Prabhas' first film after the Baahubali franchise. The high-octane action-thriller recently cruised to a comfortable third position among the top grossers this year, in terms of their box office business on the opening day. Ranked after Salman Khan's Bharat and Akshay Kumar's much-loved Mission Mangal, Prabhas' film beat the figures of Dharma Productions' Kalank and Kesari.

#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2... Brand #Prabhas - who enjoys PAN India popularity - is attracting moviegoers in large numbers... Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: ₹ 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2019

#Saaho sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥... Shows big gains on Day 3... Packs a phenomenal total in its opening weekend... North and East India are exceptional, other circuits fantastic too... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr. Total: ₹ 79.08 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2019

The film has also been released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 11:57:35 IST