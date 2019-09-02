Saaho box office collection: Hindi version of Prabhas' action film earns Rs 79.08 cr in opening weekend

The Hindi version of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's action film, Saaho, grossed Rs 79.08 crore in three days. According to trade analysts, the film has been a big success so far, especially in the Northern and Eastern parts of the country. On 1 September (Sunday), it earned Rs 29.48 crore.

However, critics have called Saaho "an over-indulgent, over-stylised film in which looks have been prioritised over substance, swagger over script."

Here are Saaho's latest box office figures.

#Saaho sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥... Shows big gains on Day 3... Packs a phenomenal total in its opening weekend... North and East India are exceptional, other circuits fantastic too... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr. Total: ₹ 79.08 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2019

Trade analysts further wrote that negative reviews have not affected the film's performance. Positive word-of-mouth has attracted audience to cinemas.

#Exclusive- #Saaho (Hindi) - #EarlyEstimates The film is going great guns today with collections heading towards 26-27 cr It’s simple - Critics’ views have had ZERO impact in the film. It’s audience word of mouth that will do the talking and so far it’s going excellent! — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) September 1, 2019

Here is a comparison of how Baahubali, its sequel and Saaho have performed at the box office.

Saaho is Kapoor's first Telugu language film, while it is Prabhas' first film after the Baahubali franchise.

The film has also been released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, and also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors like Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi, who all play the antagonists. Other actors in the cast include Arun Vijay, Murli Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Lal Vennela Kishore.

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019 11:24:39 IST