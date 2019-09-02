You are here:

Saaho box office collection: Hindi version of Prabhas' action film earns Rs 79.08 cr in opening weekend

FP Staff

Sep 02, 2019 11:18:03 IST

The Hindi version of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's action film, Saaho, grossed Rs 79.08 crore in three days. According to trade analysts, the film has been a big success so far, especially in the Northern and Eastern parts of the country. On 1 September (Sunday), it earned Rs 29.48 crore.

Saaho box office collection: Hindi version of Prabhas action film earns Rs 79.08 cr in opening weekend

Prabhas in Saaho. Image from Twitter

However, critics have called Saaho "an over-indulgent, over-stylised film in which looks have been prioritised over substance, swagger over script."

Here are Saaho's latest box office figures.

Trade analysts further wrote that negative reviews have not affected the film's performance. Positive word-of-mouth has attracted audience to cinemas.

Here is a comparison of how Baahubali, its sequel and Saaho have performed at the box office.

Saaho is Kapoor's first Telugu language film, while it is Prabhas' first film after the Baahubali franchise.

The film has also been released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, and also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors like Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mandira Bedi, who all play the antagonists. Other actors in the cast include Arun Vijay, Murli Sharma, Tinnu Anand, Evelyn Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Lal Vennela Kishore.

Updated Date: Sep 02, 2019 11:24:39 IST

tags: Baahubali , box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , chunky panday , Jackie Shroff , Mahesh Manjrekar , Mandira Bedi , Neil Nitin Mukesh , Prabhas , Saaho , saaho box office collection , Shraddha Kapoor , Telugu cinema

also see

Saaho cast, including Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, promote upcoming action thriller on Nach Baliye 9

Saaho cast, including Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, promote upcoming action thriller on Nach Baliye 9

Saaho box office collection: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's action film earns Rs 24.40 cr on opening day

Saaho box office collection: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's action film earns Rs 24.40 cr on opening day

Saaho box office collection: Prabhas, Sharddha Kapoor's action film earns Rs. 49.6 cr in two days

Saaho box office collection: Prabhas, Sharddha Kapoor's action film earns Rs. 49.6 cr in two days