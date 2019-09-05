Saaho: Baahubali director SS Rajamouli reportedly advised Prabhas, director Sujeeth to shorten film's runtime

Prabhas' current fame and larger-than-life persona is a direct result of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. However, as per reports in DNA, Prabhas failed to heed advice from Rajamouli on his current release Saaho, also featuring Shraddha Kapoor.

Rajamouli apparently saw the film ahead of its release and suggested few inputs to Prabhas as well, states the report. The filmmaker asked director Sujeeth and Prabhas to edit the film further. However, this suggestion fell on deaf ears, causing a misunderstanding between Rajamouli and Prabhas.

The report even quotes a source as saying Prabhas wanted to create a magnum opus out of Saaho, which would be an out-and-out high-octane action-thriller which would be opposite to Baahubali's feel and content, tone, and mood.

The source added, "By signing a relatively new director (Sujeeth Reddy) and working shoulder to shoulder with the youngster, Prabhas hoped to recreate the Baahubali hysteria without Rajamouli thereby proving he was no flash-in-the-pan superstar. Sadly, the effort not only backfired but it also alienated Rajamouli."

Saaho has managed to garner the big numbers at the box office. The film grossed Rs 102.38 crore in five days. According to trade analysts, mass circuits have contributed to the film's revenue. The holiday of Ganesh Chaturthi on 2 September also led to footfall in cinemas. Saaho is expected to cross Rs 110 crore in earnings soon.

Check out Saaho's box office performance

#Saaho drops on Day 5... Mass circuits are contributing... Partial holiday on Day 4 helped score in double digits... Eyes ₹ 110 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 102.38 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2019

Saaho is Kapoor's first Telugu language film, while it is Prabhas' first film after the Baahubali franchise. The film is clearly a box office hit but critics have called it "an over-indulgent, over-stylised film in which looks have been prioritised over substance, swagger over script."

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 10:12:29 IST