Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bengali: Ankita Bhattacharyya announced as winner of musical reality show

Ankita Bhattacharyya became the winner of Zee Bangla's popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on 28 July (Sunday). The singer, who hails from Gobardanga, West Bengal, took home the cash prize worth Rs 2 lakh and a car alongside the trophy.

According to Times of India, the runners-up were Singdhajit Bhowmik and Gourab Sarkar, while Nobel and Preetam Roy claimed the third spot. Host Jisshu Sengupta announced Bhattacharyya as the winner.

Speaking to TOI about her victory, Bhattacharyya said, "I still couldn’t believe that I won. After announcing the first and second runners up, when I was standing with Snigdhajit da for the verdict, I could barely think. My heart was beating very fast. Winning wasn’t in my mind, all I wanted was the time to pass somehow so that I could breathe. Then my name was announced, the audience was shouting my name out loud and cheering. But nothing registered in my mind. But when I noticed my parents crying out of joy, I realised that I have actually won."

TOI further writes that she was named 'Performer of the day' consistently during the course of the show.

Sukhwinder Singh, known for songs like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from Dil Se..., 'Marjaani' from Billu and the title track 'Chak De India', was invited as a guest judge on the grand finale. He also praised Bhattacharyya's singing and said that while there are some who are just interested in winning the contest, "some win the title by singing." Music composer Shantanu Moitra and singers Monali Thakur and Srikanto Acharjee were a part of the judging panel.

Bhattacharyya shared the finale's announcement via her Instagram account.

The finale included performances by Singh. Singers Iman Chakraborty, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Rupankar and Raghab Chatterjee also joined hands with other contestants to entertain the audiences.

This season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa began in September 2018.

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2019 11:29:04 IST