Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2019 Grand finale: 16-year-old Ishita Vishwakarma takes home the winner's trophy

The latest season of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa wrapped up on 27 January. Sixteen-year-old Ishita Vishwakarma emerged as the winner during the grand finale of the show.

Vishwakarma beat Sahil Solanki, Tanmay Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Pandit, Sonu Gill and Aslam Abdul Majeed to win the coveted trophy. Along with the winner’s trophy, Ishita also took home a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a car. Tanmay and Sonu were announced as the first and second runners-up respectively, reports The Indian Express.

Vishwakarma was the youngest participant in the 27th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Interestingly, she is not new to the reality show platforms as she had earlier participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 5. She said she was disappointed to be eliminated in the 'Top 12' round of Li'l Champs. "That’s when I resolved that I will come back to the platform. I had even promised myself that I would do better and show the world my talent.” Ishita told the The Indian Express.

Ishita hails from Jabalpur, Madya Pradesh and belongs to a family of singers. Ironically, she also competed against her mother in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2019 edition.

The judges for this season were Wajid Khan, Shekhar Ravjiani and Richa Sharma. Richa replaced Sona Mohapatra after the latter left owing to prior commitments. On air from October, Aditya Narayan hosted the reality show.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2019 12:32:09 IST