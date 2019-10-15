Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2011 winner Azmat Hussain auditions for Indian Idol 11: I quit singing, was addicted to drugs

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2011 winner Azmat Hussain returned to stage after a gap of eight years, and auditioned for Indian Idol 11. In a promo video released recently, the young singer walks to the stage, and is immediately recognised by judge Neha Kakkar.

Neha says she had seen him on a singing reality show before, and points out that he used to perform really well. Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani ask him his reason to return on another singing contest. Azmat says he was compelled to take up singing again owing to financial troubles at home.

Azmat reveals even though he performed a lot, following his Sa Re Ga Ma Pa win, he was not earning enough to make ends meet. As his voice changed with age, he was told he was not good enough. Azmat adds he was in depression after facing criticism, and ultimately decided to quit singing.

Here is the clip

Kyun kar raha tha #Azmat gaane se inkaar? Kya woh sun payega uske andar ke talent ki pukaar? Watch #IndianIdol every Sat-Sun at 8 PM. #EkDeshEkAwaaz pic.twitter.com/glKBxG8lDK — Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 12, 2019

"Maine teen saal gaana chodh diya tha. Bilkul sunta bhi nahi tha gaane. Mujhe samajh mein bhi nahi aa raha tha ki mujhe karna kya chahiye. Main galat sangat mein chala gaya tha. Mujhe nashe ki aadat padh gayi thi (I quit singing for three years. I did not even listen to music. I could not understand what my next step should be. I even got into bad company and was addicted to drugs)," Azmat says in the promo clip.

He further says watching Salman Ali's (also a former contestant of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa) audition for Indian Idol 10 motivated him to bring changes in his life.

After the clip aired, Vishal tweeted that the Indian Idol vocal coaches will encourage him to re-develop his love for music.

Here is his tweet

We will do whatever we can to encourage him, this I promise you.

The vocal coaches at Indian Idol will definitely help #Azmat find his voice again, and we will try to help him recover his love for music.#IndianIdol11 https://t.co/pQc2x8wWoI — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 13, 2019

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2019 12:30:08 IST