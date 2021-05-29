Several celebs, including Indoo Ki Jawani star Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Farhan Akhtar, took to social media to condole Ryan Stephen's demise

Ryan Stephen, the producer of Kiara Advani-starrer movie Indoo Ki Jawani, died on Saturday due to complications from COVID-19 . He was 50.

Stephen, a former journalist, who formed the banner Electric Apples Entertainment with screenwriter-lyricist Niranjan Iyenger, passed away in Goa, a source close to the producer said.

"He died due to COVID-19 in Goa today morning. He was so talented. It is most unfortunate that we have lost him," the source told PTI.

Besides Indoo Ki Jawani, Stephen had also produced short film Devi, featuring Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan.

He is survived by his mother and sisters.

A number of Bollywood celebrities, including Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Farhan Akhtar, took to social media to mourn Stephen's demise.

Check out some of the posts here

Saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of #RyanStephen. Gone too soon .. condolences to his family. RIP — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 29, 2021

Heartbroken. One of the nicest human beings i’ve ever known 💔🙏🏻 https://t.co/QZbviknDi8 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 29, 2021

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri also paid tributes to Stephen on his Instagram handle.

Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment, which also produced Indoo Ki Jawani, paid homage to Stephen, remembering him as a kind and compassionate person.

"Today with a heavy heart we bid farewell to a dear one, #RyanStephen. You lived life with kindness & compassion, and will always be remembered. Keeping the loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace," a tweet by Emmay Entertainment read.

Actor-model Rahul Dev posted, "A friend over two decades, some delectable evenings over home baked cake & coffee...lost touch...a creative, kind-hearted man. Can't believe Ryan's no more ... Shall miss you champ. May the light be with you. Gone too soon #RyanStephen"