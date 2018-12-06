Ryan Reynolds to produce supernatural horror The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine

Ryan Reynolds will be producing supernatural horror film The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine, reports Variety. The actor will back the project through his Maximum Effort production company with Roy Lee and Jon Berg in Vertigo. Twentieth Century Fox has bought the project in association with New Regency.

The film is based on Jasper DeWitt's novella of the same name. The narrative involves a young doctor residing in his utopian bubble while he tries to cure his most difficult patient.

The bidding process for the film was known to be quite competitive with many production houses wanting to purchase the property. While the producers have been finalised, no actors or director/s have been hired.

Jeremy Kramer will be supervising the project for Fox, and Natalie Lehmann will oversee for New Regency. George Dewey and Patrick Gooing will be supervising for Maximum Effort and Liya Gao for Vertigo Entertainment.

Reynolds had entered a first-look deal with Fox for Maximum Effort and has launched development on Clue, Free Guy and Stoned Alone comedy projects. Reynolds was also the producer on the Deadpool franchise. The films (the original and a sequel) have amassed a total of $1.5 billion worldwide.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2018 12:27 PM