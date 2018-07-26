You are here:

Ryan Reynolds to produce R-rated Home Alone-inspired stoner comedy for 20th Century Fox

Press Trust of India

Jul,26 2018 11:51:10 IST

Actor Ryan Reynolds is all set to produce the stoner comedy Stoned Alone for Twentieth Century Fox. According to Variety, the 41-year-old actor might also star in the project apart from producing it.

Ryan Reynolds. Image via Twitter/@imreynoldsbth

The new comedy is inspired by family film Home Alone, but with a R-rated slant.

The film, to be helmed by Augustine Frizzell, will follow a 20-something loser who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip and gets high at home only to then discover that thieves have broken into his house.

The screenplay has been penned by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider from an idea by Fox executive Matt Reilly. Reynolds will produce the project through his banner Maximum Effort, with George Dewey as executive producer.

The actor most recently starred in Deadpool 2, which grossed over USD 700 million at the global box office.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 11:51 AM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Hollywood #Home Alone #Ryan Reynolds #Stoned Alone #Twentieth Century Fox

