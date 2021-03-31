Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson film The Hitman’s Wife's Bodyguard moves up release to June

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, also starring Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas, is slated to release on 16 June instead of 20 August in US theatres.

The sequel to Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson-starrer The Hitman’s Bodyguard will now open in the US two months earlier than expected.

The new film, titled The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, will be released by Lionsgate on 16 June instead of 20 August, reported Deadline.

Check out the announcement here

The move came after Disney decided to release action-comedy Free Guy, also starring Reynolds, on 13 August.

The film now arrives the weekend after Warner Bros/HBO Max’s musical In the Heights debuts in the theatres and prior to the release of Universal's F9 on 25 June.

Directed by Patrick Hughes, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard sees bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson) stuck in another dangerous mission, this time with Darius' con artist wife Sonia (Salma Hayek).

As Bryce tries to protect this dangerous couple, this trio finds themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful maniac, played by Antonio Banderas.

The movie will also feature Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo and Richard E Grant.