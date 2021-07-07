Described as a 'modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story A Christmas Carol,” Spirited also stars Octavia Spencer and Sunita Mani.

Ryan Reynolds announced his upcoming project Apple Original Film, Spirited, today. The actor shared that the team had begun shooting for the film, which also stars Will Ferrell, in Boston today.

Reynolds tweeted an image from the film's set, featuring him and Ferrell.

Here is the update

Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell. You'd barely notice this was an @Apple movie! Also iOS 14.6 will begin installing in 7 seconds… pic.twitter.com/m4WNeIgGq4 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2021

Spirited is directed by Sean Anders, who also serves as writer alongside John Morris (Daddy’s Home, Daddy’s Home 2, Instant Family, Horrible Bosses 2).

Reynolds is also producing viah his Maximum Effort banner, alongside Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and David Koplan, who are producing through Gloria Sanchez Productions. George Dewey serves as executive producer for Maximum Effort.