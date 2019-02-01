You are here:

Ryan 'Deadpool' Reynolds and Hugh 'Wolverine' Jackman finally end their hilarious faux social media feud

Ryan Reynolds has finally put an end to his faux internet feud with Hugh Jackman, the Deadpool star declared on Twitter. Their hilarious social media rivalry was kickstarted with Reynolds' unending efforts to convince Hugh "Wolverine" Jackman for a Wade Wilson/Logan crossover.

Now, Ryan announced an official "truce", and has promised to collaborate on an advertisement for Jackman's fair trade coffee company, Laughing Man Coffee.

Official truce with @realhughjackman! As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/M91iBBydO7 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 31, 2019

Reynolds has often spoken about Jackman's overt reluctance for the Marvel superheroes to join forces for a movie. In an earlier interview, Reynolds had said, "Sadly, it's Hugh Jackman that's the skin-covered speed bump on the road to that sort of happiness."

They appeared in the 2009 critical flop X-Men: Wolverine.

The stars have repeatedly trolled each other on social media. Their playful banter took a hilarious turn when Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal played the sweater prank on Reynolds during Christmas 2018. Ryan even starred in a parody of Jackman's political thriller The Front Runner, to which Jackman responded with a parody for Once Upon a Deadpool.

