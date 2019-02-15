Ryan Adams' sexually explicit texts being investigated by FBI; singer's album release put on hold

Ryan Adams had planned to come out with three albums in 2019, but the release of his first LP 'Big Colors' has been put on hold following the accusations of sexual misconduct and emotional manipulation by more than half a dozen women, including ex-wife Mandy Moore.

According to Variety, 'Big Colors' was suppose to release on 19 April, but the musician has decided to postpone it.

On Thursday, after The New York Times article in which multiple people including Phoebe Bridgers, Moore, singer-songwriter Courtney Jaye and an underage girl have detailed accounts of their experiences with Adams went viral.Retailers began reporting that they have been notified the album has been yanked from the schedule by Universal Music Group.

As per a report in BBC, an unnamed FBI source claimed that more than 3000 sexually explicit messages that had been exchanged between Adams and a survivor would be investigated by the organisation. The complainant claimed that she was only 15 or 16 when the conversations with Adams had taken place. Most of the complainants claim that Ryan would ask for sexual favours in order to help them out in their careers.

Adams' Pax-Am label has also deleted its own pages devoted to pre-orders for the CD and LP.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

