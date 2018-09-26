Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex, starring Felicity Jones, to open AFI Fest 2018

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex is having its world premiere at the 32nd AFI Fest in Los Angeles.

The American Film Institute says the film starring Felicity Jones as the Supreme Court Justice will open the festival at the TCL Chinese Theater on 8 November.

Mimi Leder directed On the Basis of Sex, which follows Ginsburg’s early years as a young lawyer before her appointment to the US Supreme Court. Leder was also a groundbreaker in her own field as one of the first women admitted to the AFI Conservatory.

“The origin story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in this 25th anniversary year of her appointment to the Supreme Court, couldn’t come at a more important moment in our history nor be shown at a more relevant place than AFI Fest, a symbol of artistic integrity and the enduring power of cinema. I hope girls and young women in particular will see the film and find inspiration to realize their own unlimited potential,” Leder said in a press release.

On the Basis of Sex will open in theaters in the US on 25 December. It’s the second high-profile film this year about Ginsburg, following the acclaimed documentary RBG.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

