Russo Brothers recall how they had to 'fight' with Sony to cast Tom Holland as Spider-Man

Tom Holland, who will soon reprise his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, faced 'resistance' from Sony, reveal Russo Brothers.

Russo Brothers fought Sony in order to cast Tom Holland as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reveal the director duo in a new interview.

Holland first appeared in Captain America: Civil War, followed by other Marvel spinoffs and his own Spider-Man film series set up at Sony. He’s about to appear in the third entry, Spider-Man: No Way Home, due for theatres in December.

In an interview with British GQ, Russo Brothers recall how Sony was involved in the lengthy process to find the right actor for the iconic superhero. However, when it came down to Holland, the directors and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige were very enthusiastic about the young actor, but the studio was more resistant to the choice, according to the Russos.

"We could tell we were meeting resistance from Sony. So we brought [Holland] back, brought him back, brought him back, and we were relentless in our pursuit of jamming him down the throat of the studio who owns this IP. It came down to a fight, yet Sony just kept dragging their feet...they were reticent, nervous, about handing off something that could ultimately cost them hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions of dollars down the line,” the filmmakers said.

Nevertheless, the approach has paid off, given that Spider-Man: Far From Home went on to become Sony’s highest-grossing title ever, writes Screen Rant.

Meanwhile, Holland recently reunited with Russo Brothers, outside of MCU, for the crime thriller, Cherry.