Russo Brothers blame Netflix for making audience more equipped to preempt Avengers: Infinity War ending

When Anthony and Joseph Russo, popularly referred to as the Russo Brothers, took on the directorial responsibility for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, they had already successfully directed Captain America sequels The Winter Soldier and Civil War. With Avengers: Infinity War, they are experiencing monumental outcomes as the Marvel superhero movie has already become the fastest movie to make a billion dollars.

The Russo Brothers credit the mass appeal of the movie and the evolving sensibilities of the audience for the result of Netflix and Marvel’s influence. “I think all of this — Netflix, Marvel, Star Wars, this massive moment of disruption we’re in — is really a function of audiences craving new kinds of storytelling,” says Russo to Variety.

The Russo Brothers also said that Netflix releasing complete seasons of its shows has caused a major paradigm shift in how the audience consumes long-form narratives. Russo says, “I think we had a really nice run for 100 years of two-hour, two-dimensional storytelling but I think over the next decade, decade-and-a-half, you’re going to see a radical shift in how stories are told.”

Netflix is widely regarded for turning ‘binge watching’ into a pop culture phenomenon where audience watch a long form narration, which would otherwise be released over a long period of time, in one go. This is being credited for the indulgent audience investment in storyline and increased capacity to watch for longer time periods.

According to Russo, the challenge of maintaining unpredictability has also increased with improved audience maturity. Russo said that we now watch so much content that an average moviegoer has acquired a level of sophistication in their ability to predict what is going to happen in a movie. This is the reason why the Russo Brothers spent a lot of time trying to hide the secrets of Avengers: Infinity War as "it’s too easy for the audience now to predict what is going to happen.”

Avengers: Infinity War’s success becomes even more noteworthy as it comes shortly after Marvel’s historic box office performance with critically acclaimed Black Panther which even beat Titanic’s box office collections in the US.

Updated Date: May 07, 2018 12:24 PM