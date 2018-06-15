You are here:

Russian film director and Vladimir Putin's lawmaker Stanislav Govorukhin dies at 82

The Associated Press

Jun,15 2018 11:22:06 IST

Moscow: Stanislav Govorukhin, a prominent Russian film director who made some of the nation's most iconic movies, has died. He was 82.

Actors Stanislav Govorukhin as Krymov and Tatyana Drubich as Alika in Assa at the Mosfilm studio, April 25, 1987. Facebook/ @sovietmoviesonline

President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences Thursday to Govorukhin's family, praising him as a "bright and extraordinary" talent.

Govorukhin's early work included a 1967 film about romantic mountaineers that reflected the spirit of the 1960s political thaw. His most famous production was The Meeting Place Can't Be Changed, a 1979 police saga set in the late 1940s, full of strong characters and dark humor.

Govorukhin also acted, famously playing a crime lord in the 1987 cult film Assa.

He had a fruitful political career in the 2000s, serving as a lawmaker and directing Putin's successful presidential campaign in 2012.

Other details about his death were not immediately available.

