Russian Doll, starring Natasha Lyonne, renewed for second season at Netflix

Netflix has renewed the dark comedy series Russian Doll for a second season. The show follows Natasha Lyonne's Nadia Vulvokov, a New York City woman, who just can't seem to escape the endless loop of going to her birthday party, getting killed and coming back to life. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it will follow the format of season one and have eight episodes. Netflix is yet to announce a release date.

The news of the renewal was announced by Lyonne and Netflix VP of content Cindy Holland on 11 June (Tuesday). "Same show, just weirder," said Lyonne, writes THR. "The character is a coder, so it would be appropriate to have this be the time and place to say, yes. So very much yes, I would love to do [a second season]."

The first season also included Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley and Charlie Bennett. Lyonne has co-created Russian Doll with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland who also serve as executive producers.

Sweet (birthday baby) news: #RussianDoll has been renewed for a second season! pic.twitter.com/6DxqqcVOMa — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 11, 2019

Lyonne has worked with Netflix on Orange is the New Black since 2013. She will reprise her role as Nicky Nichols in the seventh and final season of the show set to premiere on 26 July.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 13:07:17 IST

