Russell Crowe to play tech billionaire in upcoming thriller Poker Face
Poker Face will be directed by Gary Fleder, known for films like Runaway Jury (2003) and Jason Statham-starrer Homefront (2013).
Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe has teamed up with filmmaker Gary Fleder for thriller Poker Face.
Written by Stephen M Coates, film will see Crowe essay the role of Jake, a tech billionaire who gathers his childhood friends to his Miami estate for what turns into a high stakes game of poker, reported Deadline.
“Those friends have a love hate relationship with the host, a master game-player/planner, and he has concocted an elaborate scheme designed to bring a certain justice to all of them. However, Jake finds himself re-thinking his strategy when his Miami mansion is overtaken by a dangerous home invader whose previous jobs have all ended in murder and arson,” the official plotline read.
The project, which comes from Arclight Films, will be produced by Gary Hamilton, Addam Bramich, Ryan Hamilton, Jeanette Volturno, Jason Clark and Keith Rodger.
Fleder is known for directing films such as Runaway Jury (2003), The Express: The Ernie Davis Story (2008) and Jason Statham-starrer Homefront (2013).
Crowe most recently starred in thriller Unhinged. He will next feature in Chris Hemsworth-led Thor: Love and Thunder and horror thriller The Georgetown Project.
also read
Hollywood couple, behind Searchlight Pictures' five Oscar-winning films including Nomadland, call it quits after 21 years
Steve Gilula and Nancy Utley, senior executives at Searchlight Pictures for 21 of its 27 years, who shaped global culture with Oscar-winning hits like Nomadland, 12 Years a Slave, Black Swan, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Slumdog Millionaire, announced their surprise retirement on 20 April.
Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, announces engagement to filmmaker Dillon Buss
Tallulah Willis, best known for appearing in The Whole Ten Yards, posted a series of photos on her official account in which Dillon Buss can be seen getting down on one knee.
Regina King to direct Harlem Renaissance-set comic Bitter Root adaptation at Legendary
Ryan Coogler will produce Bitter Root which is based on the Image Comics title about a family of monster hunters