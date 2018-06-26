You are here:

Russell Crowe to play Fox News founder Roger Ailes in biopic based on The Loudest Voice In The Room

The Associated Press

Jun,26 2018 10:00:12 IST

Los Angeles: Russell Crowe will portray Roger Ailes in a new Showtime series about the late Fox News Channel founder.

The eight-episode limited series is based on the 2014 book The Loudest Voice In The Room by Gabriel Sherman.

This combination photo shows Roger Ailes at a special screening of "Kingsman: The Secret Service" in New York on Feb. 9, 2015, left, and actor Russell Crowe at the Australian premiere of his movie "The Mummy" in Sydney on May 22, 2017. Crowe will portray Ailes in a new Showtime series about the late Fox News founder. The eight-episode series is based on “The Loudest Voice In The Room” by Gabriel Sherman. (AP Photo)

Sherman's book chronicles the rise and fall of the media mogul who shook up the American political news landscape.

“In many ways, the collision between the media and politics has come to define the world we live in today,” said David Nevins, president and CEO, Showtime Networks Inc. “We’ve seen this phenomenon depicted on screen as far back as the story of Charles Foster Kane, and it finds contemporary embodiment in the rise and fall of Roger Ailes. With Russell Crowe in the lead role, this limited series promises to be a defining story for this era.”

No air date was announced for the series, which will focus on Ailes' journey from local television producer to one of the most influential forces in news.

Ailes was CEO of Fox for 20 years before resigning after sexual harassment allegations against him surfaced in 2016. He died at age 77 from complications after a fall in May 2017.

Crowe is best known for his roles in Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind.

