Rush Hour 4: Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker tease fourth instalment in hit action-comedy series is in the works

Chris Tucker shared a picture of him and Jackie Chan each holding up the number four on Instagram. This could be them hinting at coming back together after a span of 12 years for the fourth installment of the Rush Hour franchise after starring together in Rush Hour 3. A new film in the series was in the talks for a while and now it seems like the project could become a reality.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ctuckerworld (@christucker) on Apr 7, 2019 at 10:02am PDT



Chan and Tucker played mismatched police officers in the Rush Hour series, which became one of the most loved staple comedies.

The first movie released in 1998, with sequels following in 2001 and 2007. Each film was directed by Brett Ratner but the news of him joining the new installment in the series is not confirmed yet.

According to Hypebeast last year, Tucker confirmed on ESPN’s podcast The Plug that Rush Hour 4 is happening. Tucker claimed, “This is gonna be the rush of all rushes.” He said, “Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don’t ever forget it.”

While Ebony.com reported Tucker saying, “It’s not in pre-production. We’re working on a few things [for] the script. Jackie wants to do it. I want to do it. The studio wants to do it,”

Two years ago, during an interview on Power 106 Los Angeles. Chan had also confirmed that Rush Hour 4 was in the works. “[It’s coming] next year,” he told the outlet in 2017. “For the last seven years, we’ve been turning down the script, turning down the script. Yesterday, we just agreed.”

Chan even said, that he hoped filming would start the following year, 2018, “if Chris Tucker agrees” to do it.

While this isn't a confirmation of any sort, this certainly is a big hint that Rush Hour 4 could be on its way to becoming a reality.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 18:37:56 IST

