Rupert Grint joins cast of M Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller series for Apple

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint is set to star in filmmaker M Night Shyamalan's upcoming psychological thriller series for Apple. Tony Basgallop has penned the series which also stars Lauren Ambrose and Nell Tiger, reported Deadline.

The untitled project, which received a straight-to-series order, was created by Basgallop, who will write and executive produce the series. Shyamalan is executive producing and will direct the first episode.

Shyamalan will direct the first episode of the new show and will also executive produce it along with Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Shyamalan's Blinding Edge Pictures will produce the show.

Shyamalan's earlier stint with TV was Wayward Pines, which recently ended after its second season. He recently wrote, produced, and directed the hit film Split and is preparing the sequel Glass, both of which tie into his 2000 film Unbreakable. He is also behind blockbusters like The Sixth Sense and Signs.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2018 17:33 PM