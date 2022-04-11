The second trailer of the much-awaited Runway 34 tracing the turbulent journey of pilot Vikrant Khanna aka Ajay Devgn is out.

Trailer two of the film Runway 34 showcasing the perils of the flight that changed the course of the pilot’s life when it headed into a storm was released today.

The first trailer of the film wowed people with its larger-than-life canvas and striking visuals. It also gave them a sneak peek into the face-off between the giants—Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay. On the other hand, trailer 2 strikes closer home, focussing on the deeper emotions of the pilot, his co-pilot (Rakul Preet Singh) and their brush with authority.

Inspired by gritty, true incidents, Devgn is set to take the audience on a choppy journey with the passengers and crew’s lives hanging in peril. Faced with an inquiry, the pilot needs to defend his corner and honour.

Talking about this second trailer and its grand launch in Delhi, Ajay Devgn shares, “Hi everyone. Here I am again exploring my warm bond with you. Runway 34 is my third directorial and it’s extremely close to my heart. I thank you for your encouraging reactions to the first trailer. And, this second trailer is being launched here today because it has something more direct to say by way of messaging, especially about Captain Vikrant Khanna. I’m playing a grey character, who’s a rule breaker. Yet, at the same time, I am all heart and I value relationships. I’m hoping you will give this trailer and Runway 34 lots of love and appreciation.’’

Produced & directed by Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 releases around Eid, on 29 April 2022.

