HBO unveiled the official trailer of upcoming comedy-thriller, Run, executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve and Crashing) and Vicky Jones. The series is lead by Domhnall Gleeson (About Time, Ex Machina and Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker) and Emmy winning actress Merritt Wever (Into the Wild and Marriage Story).

The trailer shows the lead pair haphazardly packing their respective belongings and meeting up at the Grand Central Station. "Who does this?," asks Wever's character, when she realises the hastiness of her decision to leave everything behind. The reason which drove them to uproot their ordinary life was due to a pact the two had made 17 years ago in college.

"This is unforgivable," Wever can be heard saying. As Gleeson asks her, "Really? People forgive all sorts. Don't they?" The trailer shows them finally coming to terms with impulsive choices, even trying to have an intimate moment interrupted by a train bed, and more.

According to IndieWire, the first season of the show will see the lead be joined by a host of guest stars including Waller-Bridge as a woman named Laurel they meet on their journey; Tamara Podemsky as a police detective named Babe Cloud; and Archie Punjabi as Gleeson's former PA Fiona. They will also be joined by Rich Sommer, who will be seen as Wever's husband.

Watch the trailer of Run here

RUN, a new comedy thriller starring Domhnall Gleeson and Emmy winner Merritt Wever, premieres April 12 at 10:30 pm. #RunHBO pic.twitter.com/hM7vi2xZAj — HBO (@HBO) February 14, 2020

Jenny Robbins, Kate Dennis, Emily Leo and, Oliver Roskill are also the executive producers of Run. eOne, studio behind the Emmy-nominated show Sharp Objects, has produced Run.

Run is slated to premiere on HBO on 12 April.

