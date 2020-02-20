Run first look: Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen play susceptible mother-daughter duo in Aneesh Chaganty's upcoming thriller

The first look of Run, a follow-up by director Aneesh Chaganty to his transfixing 2018 thriller Searching, has been released. The thriller sees newcomer Kiera Allen as daughter, a teenager who uses a wheelchair and has been raised in complete isolation by mother played by Sarah Paulson. However, when the kid uncovers her mother’s sinister secrets, everything she knows begins to unravel.

The still sees the duo in enclosed spaces, with Diane (mother) almost smothering Chole (daughter) while trying to comfort her. In another still, they are in an aisle of a supermarket, with Chole on a wheelchair and Diane kneeling down to talk to her. Both stills play with light and shadows, and are in darker shades attempting to set the tone for upcoming thriller.

The poster reveals that the trailer for Run will be released on 21 February.

Need a dose of paranoia? Tune in to @EW tomorrow morning for a first look at the official #RunFilm trailer. pic.twitter.com/7Bz7iEGvlC — Run Film (@OfficialRunFilm) February 19, 2020

Tomorrow, get ready to RUN. Check out @EW’s pages tomorrow for the exclusive debut of the brand new #RunFilm trailer. pic.twitter.com/NahX6vGfYh — Run Film (@OfficialRunFilm) February 19, 2020

(Also read on Firstpost — Searching director Aneesh Chaganty on how he crafted his game-changing tech thriller)

While talking to Collider about how the relationship between the characters changes throughout the film, Allen says, “But the relationship between Mother and Daughter, which is at the crux of the film, evolves in a really interesting way. There is a lot of suspicion and mistrust and secrecy and you never quite know what reality is."

Run is written by Chaganty and Sev Ohanian, who also co-wrote Searching. The 2018 starred John Cho as a frantic father who desperately tries to retrace his 16-year-old daughter’s digital footprints after he discovers that she has suddenly gone missing.

Run is slated to release on 8 May on the occasion of Mother's Day.

