You are here:

Ruma Guha Thakurta, veteran Bengali actress-singer and Kishore Kumar's first wife, passes away aged 84

FP Staff

Jun 03, 2019 13:30:09 IST

Veteran Bengali actress and singer Ruma Guha Thakurta, known for her the critically acclaimed 1963 film PolatokAntony Firingee (1967) and Mira Nair's 2006 film The Namesake, passed away in Kolkata. She was 84.

Ruma Guha Thakurta, veteran Bengali actress-singer and Kishore Kumars first wife, passes away aged 84

Ruma Guha Thakurta. Image from Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted her condolences. She also visited Thakurta's residence in Ballygunge to pay her last respects.

Actress Rituparna Sengupta also took to Twitter to pay her tribute.

Thakurta, who was born in 1934, was married to Kishore Kumar from 1950 to 1958. After her separation with Kishore Kumar, Thakurta married Arup Guha Thakurta.

She is also the founder of Calcutta Youth Choir, established in 1958. She started her acting career with Amiya Chakravarty's Jwar Bhata in 1944. Since then, she has acted in over 30 films, including Satyajit Ray's Ganashatru (1989) and Abhijan (1962), Personal AssistantNirjan SaikateDadar Kirti36 Chowringhee LaneAgun and Asha O Bhalobasha.

She has also lent her voice in noted films, including Barnali, Polatok, Tin Kanya, Antony Firingee and Baksho Badal.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 13:30:09 IST

tags: Bengali , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kishore Kumar , Mamata Banerjee , Polatok , Ruma Guha Thakurta , The Namesake , TuneIn , West Bengal

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Bhoot Chaturdashi movie review: Scares arrive way too late in this unevenly paced horror film

Bhoot Chaturdashi movie review: Scares arrive way too late in this unevenly paced horror film

Rapper Future gifts five-year-old son a gold Rolex on birthday; Twitterati ask 'Can he even tell the time?'

Rapper Future gifts five-year-old son a gold Rolex on birthday; Twitterati ask 'Can he even tell the time?'

Bharat new song 'Turpeya': Salman Khan reminisces about childhood days in pensive track

Bharat new song 'Turpeya': Salman Khan reminisces about childhood days in pensive track