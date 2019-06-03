You are here:

Ruma Guha Thakurta, veteran Bengali actress-singer and Kishore Kumar's first wife, passes away aged 84

Veteran Bengali actress and singer Ruma Guha Thakurta, known for her the critically acclaimed 1963 film Polatok, Antony Firingee (1967) and Mira Nair's 2006 film The Namesake, passed away in Kolkata. She was 84.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted her condolences. She also visited Thakurta's residence in Ballygunge to pay her last respects.

Saddened at the passing away of Ruma Guha Thakurta. Her contribution to the field of cinema and music will always be remembered. My condolences to her family and her admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 3, 2019

Actress Rituparna Sengupta also took to Twitter to pay her tribute.

Saddened by the news of eminent actress Ruma Guha Thakurta's demise. My most sincere condolences. May she rest in peace.#RestInPeace#RumaGuhaThakurta pic.twitter.com/Z4JshNf26P — Rituparna Official (@RituparnaSpeaks) June 3, 2019

Thakurta, who was born in 1934, was married to Kishore Kumar from 1950 to 1958. After her separation with Kishore Kumar, Thakurta married Arup Guha Thakurta.

She is also the founder of Calcutta Youth Choir, established in 1958. She started her acting career with Amiya Chakravarty's Jwar Bhata in 1944. Since then, she has acted in over 30 films, including Satyajit Ray's Ganashatru (1989) and Abhijan (1962), Personal Assistant, Nirjan Saikate, Dadar Kirti, 36 Chowringhee Lane, Agun and Asha O Bhalobasha.

She has also lent her voice in noted films, including Barnali, Polatok, Tin Kanya, Antony Firingee and Baksho Badal.

