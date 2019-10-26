Ruler: Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film with KS Ravi Kumar to release on 20 December

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film with filmmaker KS Ravi Kumar, has now got its title. The new film is called Ruler, which is scheduled to hit theatres on 20 December.

In the new poster, revealed by the makers, the actor is seen sporting a serious look in a police uniform, carrying a hammer. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the poster on social media.

Check out the poster of Ruler

In August, filmmakers wrapped up the Bangkok shoot of the project, that also stars actors Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika.

According to a Times of India report, Chauhan will reunite with the 59-year-old actor for the third time in this film following their previous works, Legend and Dictator.

The actress, known for her chemistry with Balakrishna, made her Tollywood debut with the 2008 film Rainbow. She has also starred in several other Telugu films such as Pandaga, Chesko, and Sher.

The actor is said to essay a dual role in the upcoming film. While details of the film remain under wraps, the makers have promised entertainment in Balakrishna's signature style, the TOI report adds.

Written by Puruchuri Murali, with Chirantan Bhatt and Ram Prasad on cinematography, the film is helmed by Kumar, who has previously made acclaimed films such as Lingaa, Nattamai, Natpukkaga, and Padayappa.

While the Rajinikanth-starrer Lingaa narrates the story of a petty thief, who changes his ways to protect a dam built by his grandfather, Nattamai is a family drama that revolves around a wealthy man who is surrounded by people plotting against his family. On the other hand, Natpukkaga is a dark narrative of a woman who falsely accuses a loyal servant of rape driving him out of the house, only to later reveal the honest motives behind her actions.

Balakrishna, for his part, has previously essayed the roles of roles of Krishna and Panduranga in the 2008 mythological film Panduranga, directed by K Raghavendra Rao, alongside actors Sneha and Tabu.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2019 15:18:39 IST