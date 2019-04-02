You are here:

Ruhi Singh booked for ramming car into seven vehicles, drunken driving, and assaulting police officer on duty

Press Trust of India

Apr 02, 2019 09:09:57 IST

Mumbai: At least seven vehicles were damaged when a speeding car, driven by a TV actor, hit them at Santacruz here, police said.

Four two-wheelers and three cars were damaged, but no one was injured. Representational Image from Twitter

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday when Ruhi Shaileshkumar Singh, 30, who was allegedly in an inebriated state, dashed her car with other vehicles, a police official said.

Four two-wheelers and three cars were damaged, but no one was injured, he said.

A video of the incident has gone viral where Singh can be seen arguing with people who had gathered around her car.

She is also seen accusing police of assaulting her.

The official said a case has been registered against the actor and investigation was underway.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 09:09:57 IST

