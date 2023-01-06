While RRR was not a part of India’s official entry for the Oscars, tables finally turned after the magnum opus was separately submitted under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign for 14 categories. And now, SS Rajamouli’s directorial is making every Indian proud, after it made it to the Oscars 2023, with its song Naatu Naatu being shortlisted in the Best Original Song category. The much-loved track is reportedly among 15 songs shortlisted out of 81 in total. Needless to say that this news has truly raised hopes for every movie lover. A few days back, EW released a list of Oscar predictions, and it has given a place to RRR. Yes, you read that right. Coming at a time when master storyteller Rajamouli was receiving the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle, the ace filmmaker also made it to the top five positions of EW’s 2023 Oscar Prediction under Best Director criteria.

Needless to say, the internet is flooded with congratulatory posts for Rajamouli, whose pictures and videos are making rounds on the internet. Not just that but the filmmaker’s name and RRR stand tall in the top trending list on Twitter. The official Twitter page of the RRR movie was among the first ones to share the picture of Rajamouli giving his acceptance speech. While sharing a series of pictures, the account wrote in the caption, “Congratulations SS Rajamouli New York Films Critics Circle. You made us proud. Salute Captain.”



It won’t be wrong to say that Rajamouli has brought international fame to Tamil cinema. While receiving the prestigious award, in his acceptance speech the director thanked his family, RRR’s cast and crew, and the jury for the award. Several videos have also been shared by the official RRR account, which reveals that the moment Rajamouli’s name was announced the crowd and eminent guests in the audience burst into cheers.



As the pictures and videos of Rajamouli accepting the award have taken the internet by storm, a legion of fans has showered their congratulations to the team.

Congratulations SSR garu on yet another accolade for RRR. — धर्मों रक्षति रक्षित (@happyshiv123) January 5, 2023

Interestingly, while Rajamouli has made it to the top five spots in the Oscar prediction list of EW under the Best Director category, the lead actors of RRR, Jr NTR and Ram Charan have successfully made it to the top 20 spots in the Oscar prediction list of Variety. Jr NTR and Ram Charan have placed the 19th and 20th places on the list.

