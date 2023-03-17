After scripting history and making India proud on a global stage by winning an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards, actor Ram Charan is finally back in the country. He landed at the Delhi airport on Friday morning with his wife Upasana Kamineni where he was mobbed by a sea of fans and supporters who gathered to welcome their favourite star. Notably, Charan along with his co-actor Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli attended the Oscars on Sunday, 13 March 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. They were also accompanied by ‘Naatu Naatu‘ music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose who received the award on the stage.

In a video going viral on social media, the actor can be seen coming out of the airport with a wide smile on his face. With hundreds of fans in attendance, Ram Charan got a rousing reception at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. He waved and smiled at his fans and also obliged some with selfies and pictures.

Later, the actor also spoke to the media and expressed his happiness over winning such a big feat for the country. Thanking fans for their support and love, Ram Charan called ‘Naatu Naatu‘ the song of the country. On the other hand, fans who came along with banners and posters to welcome the actor also shared their excitement at the airport.

RRR bags an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards

Creating history at the 95th Academy Awards, SS Rajamouli’s RRR bagged an Oscar for his chartbuster song ‘Naatu Naatu‘ in the Original Song category.

The song was also performed live at the event and received a standing ovation from the audience. Composed by MM Keeravaani, the song has become a global phenomenon in the past few months. It has also won many other awards on a global stage.

