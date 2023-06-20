Entertainment

RRR star Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela welcome baby girl

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child, a baby girl at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad.

FP Staff June 20, 2023 09:13:53 IST
RRR star Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela, have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The pan-India star and his wife were spotted at a Hospital in Hyderabad yesterday evening and today morning the news of their child’s birth was shared in a bulletin by the hospital.

“Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well,” read the bulletin.

In December 2022, the couple announced the news with a note on social media, which read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic).”

In a recent interaction with E Times, Upasana reacted to the pregnancy news and said, “When I told him that I think I am pregnant, he said, ‘Don’t get too excited, calm down’. Once we repeated the tests and we knew that all the tests were fine, that’s when he celebrated. That is what I admire the most about Ram, he’s the calming factor in my life, while I am the more excited one. I love to express my feelings; he does it calmly in his own way.”

Sharing her thoughts on the baby’s arrival, she added, “We are all very excited, nervous and a bit anxious too. Ram is my go-to man, when I am hyper or having anxiety attacks. He calmly sits me down and says, ‘Okay, let’s figure it out’. I am sure Ram will take an active part in parenting.”

Updated Date: June 20, 2023 09:15:16 IST

