After crossing the ₹900 crore mark globally, the Hindi version of the film is all set to cross the Rs 200-crore mark at box office.

FP Trending April 07, 2022 11:28:04 IST
SS Rajamouli’s period action drama RRR has been minting moolah at the box office since it was released on 25 March. After crossing the ₹900 crore mark globally, the Hindi version of the film is all set to cross the Rs 200-crore mark today, 6 April.

Posting about the same on social media, popular film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the current earnings of RRR's Hindi version stand at Rs 198.09 crore till now. The film grossed about Rs 6.5 crore on 5 April.

The analyst further observed that an open week till 14 April would allow the film to mint more business at the box office until other films release.

The film has been a hit and is breaking records since its release. RRR has beaten the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan's PK to become the fifth-highest grossing Indian film. According to estimates, the movie will cross the Rs 1000-crore mark soon, becoming the third film after Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. As per trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, the period action drama earned a total sum of Rs 939.41 crore on its 13th day at the box office and became the first-ever movie to fetch Rs 100 crore in the Nizam.

The only other Hindi film to touch the Rs 200-crore mark this year was Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files.

However, some much-anticipated films are set to release next week, impacting RRR's earnings, including KGF: Chapter 2, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, and Vijay's Beast.

This was Rajamouli's first directorial venture after his mega-blockbuster two-part Baahubali.

Updated Date: April 07, 2022 11:28:04 IST

