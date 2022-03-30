Rajamouli's magnum opus makes huge turnarounds in the list of box office records.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR has been shattering box-office records since its release on 25 March. The film has managed to collect over Rs 600 crore worldwide, according to a Hindustan Times report. The Hindi version of RRR has also been successful and managed to earn over Rs 100 crore in five days, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taking to his social media handles, Adarsh added that RRR will cross the lifetime earnings of the Hindi version of Rajamouli's first blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning within its first week.

RRR, which stars Ram Charan and JR NTR in the lead, has continued to rake in moolah at the box-office. The film grossed Rs 17 crore on 28 March (Monday) and Rs 15 crore on 29 March (Tuesday) to reach the Rs 100-crore club. View the tweet here:

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1509045028965912577?s=20&t=lsX9p6Vl9wACUL-uhhekbA

Further in another post, Adarsh added that RRR is the sixth film to cross Rs 100 crore mark since the coronavirus pandemic began. , Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files are the other films that have managed to reach this milestone since March 2020.

Check the post here:

According to Adarsh, this is the first film by Ram Charan and Jr NTR that has managed to rake in over Rs 100 crore in Hindi. According to a News18 report, RRR is doing exceptionally well in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR and East Punjab.

Jr NTR recently posted a heartfelt note on social media, wherein he thanked the cast and crew of the film, as well as his fans for making RRR a huge success. View the post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbrWZh2F2lf/

RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju and their fight against the British colonialism. The film, which revolves around the themes of patriotism, the independence movement and friendship, also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.