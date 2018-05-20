You are here:

Royal Wedding 2018: Pictures from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage ceremony and reception

FP Staff

May,20 2018 15:07:02 IST

Meghan Markle and her mother arrive for her wedding ceremony to marry Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018/Oli Scarff/AFP

Meghan Markle and her mother arrive for her wedding ceremony to marry Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018/Oli Scarff/AFP

Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Prince Harry/Andrew Matthews/AFP

Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Prince Harry/Andrew Matthews/AFP

Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Prince Harry/Ben Stansall/AFP

Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Prince Harry/Ben Stansall/AFP

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle in St George's Chapel during her wedding to Prince Harry/Danny Lawson/AFP

Meghan Markle walks down the aisle in St George's Chapel during her wedding to Prince Harry/Danny Lawson/AFP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand facing each other hand-in-hand before the Archbishop of Canterbury/Owen Humphreys/AFP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand facing each other hand-in-hand before the Archbishop of Canterbury/Owen Humphreys/AFP

Prince Harry places the wedding ring on the finger of Meghan Markle/Jonathan Brady/AFP

Prince Harry places the wedding ring on the finger of Meghan Markle/Jonathan Brady/AFP

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchange rings during their wedding ceremony/Owen Humphreys/AFP

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchange rings during their wedding ceremony/Owen Humphreys/AFP

Prince Harry kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they leave from St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony/Ben Stansall/AFP

Prince Harry kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they leave from St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony/Ben Stansall/AFP

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle wave during their carriage procession as they head back towards Windsor Castle/Adrian Dennis/AFP

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle wave during their carriage procession as they head back towards Windsor Castle/Adrian Dennis/AFP

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan markle wave during their carriage procession after their wedding ceremony/Adrian Dennis/AFP

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan markle wave during their carriage procession after their wedding ceremony/Adrian Dennis/AFP

Prince Harry kisses his wife as they pass through the Cambridge Gate into the grounds of Windsor Castle/Yui Mok/AFP

Prince Harry kisses his wife as they pass through the Cambridge Gate into the grounds of Windsor Castle/Yui Mok/AFP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Windsor Castle to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House/Steve Parsons/AFP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Windsor Castle to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House/Steve Parsons/AFP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Windsor Castle in an E-Type Jaguar to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House/Steve Parsons/AFP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Windsor Castle in an E-Type Jaguar to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House/Steve Parsons/AFP

Updated Date: May 20, 2018 15:07 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Meghan Markle #Photo Of The Day #PhotoOfTheDay #Prince Harry #Royal Wedding

also see

Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry in a star-studded Windsor Castle ceremony

Royal wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marry in a star-studded Windsor Castle ceremony

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal wedding: Media coverage is all about baby predictions and sex life analysis

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal wedding: Media coverage is all about baby predictions and sex life analysis

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal wedding: Frenzy around the upcoming nuptials is not surprising — here's why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry royal wedding: Frenzy around the upcoming nuptials is not surprising — here's why