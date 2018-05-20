Royal Wedding 2018: Pictures from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage ceremony and reception
Meghan Markle and her mother arrive for her wedding ceremony to marry Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018/Oli Scarff/AFP
Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Prince Harry/Andrew Matthews/AFP
Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Prince Harry/Ben Stansall/AFP
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle in St George's Chapel during her wedding to Prince Harry/Danny Lawson/AFP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand facing each other hand-in-hand before the Archbishop of Canterbury/Owen Humphreys/AFP
Prince Harry places the wedding ring on the finger of Meghan Markle/Jonathan Brady/AFP
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchange rings during their wedding ceremony/Owen Humphreys/AFP
Prince Harry kisses his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as they leave from St George's Chapel after their wedding ceremony/Ben Stansall/AFP
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle wave during their carriage procession as they head back towards Windsor Castle/Adrian Dennis/AFP
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan markle wave during their carriage procession after their wedding ceremony/Adrian Dennis/AFP
Prince Harry kisses his wife as they pass through the Cambridge Gate into the grounds of Windsor Castle/Yui Mok/AFP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Windsor Castle to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House/Steve Parsons/AFP
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Windsor Castle in an E-Type Jaguar to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House/Steve Parsons/AFP
Updated Date: May 20, 2018 15:07 PM