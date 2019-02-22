Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8: Ep 5 to bring season's best moments with Sonu Nigam, Neeti Mohan

The fifth episode of Royal Stag Barrel MTV Unplugged season is all set to bring snippets of the best moments from all previous episodes.

The episode will see Sonu Nigam give a tribute to his mentor Jagjit Singh with his rendition of the timeless ghazal 'Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar'. He will blend his signature style to present the audience with a lyrical reminiscence of the golden years of Hindi music.

Sonu had earlier said in a statement, “Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged is an amazing platform to translate raw emotions into music and convey it to the music lovers in the purest form. Singing live, is the real test of an artiste and singing ghazals, sung by the maestros who have shaped up my music, was a very humbling experience."

Apart from Sonu, Guru Randhawa will spin magic with his new single, 'Sajan Rus Jawe Ta'.

The millennial artiste Neeti Mohan will charm audiences with a fusion of 'Chori Chori' and 'Yaara Seeli Seeli'. Arjun Kanungo, on the other hand, will present his original composition 'Aaya Na Tu.'

The upcoming episode will air on Saturday, 23 February on MTV.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 15:09:32 IST