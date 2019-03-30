You are here:

Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8: Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Bhuvan Bam perform on show

FP Staff

Mar 30, 2019 14:43:53 IST

The finale episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged season 8 will take viewers down a musical memory lane. Diljit Dosanjh, Amit Mishra, Bhuvan Bam, Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushala and Sonu Kakkar will present a mix of music.

Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8: Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Bhuvan Bam perform on show

Guru Randhawa

Actor-singer Diljit will perform a tribute to Padma Shri awardee Punjabi musician Asa Singh Mastana by reprising one of his most popular songs 'Kali Teri Gut'. Amit Mishra of 'Bulleya' fame from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil will perform 'O Meri Laila' while YouTube personality turned singer Bhuvan Bam will bring to stage his original composition 'Guncha Na Koi.' 

Guru Randhawa, who has ruled the charts with many hit tracks like 'Lahore' and 'High Rated Gabru', will sing 'Banja Tu Meri Rani'. Dhvani and Sonu will also perform some feet tapping numbers on the Unplugged platform. MTV will broadcast the episode on 30 March at 8 pm.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 14:43:53 IST

tags: Amit Mishra , banja tu meri rani , bhuvan bam , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dhvani Bhanushali , Diljit Dosanjh , Guru Randhawa , Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged , Sonu Kakkar , Tune In , TuneIn

also see

Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8: Diljit Dosanjh, Rekha Bhardwaj to feature in upcoming episode

Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8: Diljit Dosanjh, Rekha Bhardwaj to feature in upcoming episode

Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8: Sachin-Jigar team up with Shirley Setia, Aastha Gill

Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8: Sachin-Jigar team up with Shirley Setia, Aastha Gill

Rising Stars 3 judges Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, Diljit Dosanjh condemned for trivialising sexual harassment

Rising Stars 3 judges Neeti Mohan, Shankar Mahadevan, Diljit Dosanjh condemned for trivialising sexual harassment