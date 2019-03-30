Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8: Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Bhuvan Bam perform on show

The finale episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged season 8 will take viewers down a musical memory lane. Diljit Dosanjh, Amit Mishra, Bhuvan Bam, Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushala and Sonu Kakkar will present a mix of music.

All you Punjabi lovers, are you ready for a killer performance by our Punjabi Munda, @diljitdosanjh ?

Tune into MTV this Saturday at 8pm only on Royal Stag Barrel Select #MTVUnpluggedS8

In association with @JBLINDIA#MakeItPerfect#BarrelSelectpic.twitter.com/lL3fGs2eoB — MTV India (@MTVIndia) March 28, 2019

Actor-singer Diljit will perform a tribute to Padma Shri awardee Punjabi musician Asa Singh Mastana by reprising one of his most popular songs 'Kali Teri Gut'. Amit Mishra of 'Bulleya' fame from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil will perform 'O Meri Laila' while YouTube personality turned singer Bhuvan Bam will bring to stage his original composition 'Guncha Na Koi.'

We’ve got something special! Here’s an Exclusive song from @Bhuvan_Bam just for you! Watch him perform at the Finale episode this Saturday at 8 pm only on Royal Stag Barrel Select #MTVUnpluggedS8

In association with @JBLSoundIn #MakeItPerfect #BarrelSelect pic.twitter.com/PMZfxW2nnn — MTV India (@MTVIndia) March 28, 2019

Guru Randhawa, who has ruled the charts with many hit tracks like 'Lahore' and 'High Rated Gabru', will sing 'Banja Tu Meri Rani'. Dhvani and Sonu will also perform some feet tapping numbers on the Unplugged platform. MTV will broadcast the episode on 30 March at 8 pm.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 14:43:53 IST