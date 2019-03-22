Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8: Diljeet Dosanjh, Rekha Bhardwaj to feature in upcoming episode

The latest episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged season 8 will see a barrage of talented musicians under the same roof. Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Rekha Bhardwaj, Sachin-Jigar and Shahid Mallya will present a diverse range of voices.

Diljit is all set to enthrall audiences with an impeccable line-up of his originals, including 'Ray Ban'and 'Jind Mahi' along with the launch of 'Jimmy Choo', a song he has performed just once before. He will also pay his tribute to Padma Shri-awardee Punjabi musician Asa Singh Mastana by reprising one of his most popular numbers, 'Kali Teri Gut'. Meanwhile, Guru Randhawa will sing an acoustic rendition of his new song for the audience along with his hit single 'Sajan Rus Jawe Tu.'

Rekha, who most recently lent her vocals to three tracks on Sonchiriya, the music for which was composed by her husband and filmmaker-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj, will perform a line-up of her popular numbers. Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar and Shahid will also perform renditions of their well-known songs, including chartbusters.

Previously, musicians like Neeti Mohan, Bhuvan Bam and Dhvani Bhanushali have also featured on the show.

The new episode of Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged S8 will be broadcast at 8 pm on MTV.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 13:05:50 IST