Roy Kapur Films partner with US independent studio Wiip on adaptation of William Dalrymple's The Anarchy
The Roy Kapur Films acquired rights to the historical book on colonialism in June this year.
Siddharth Roy Kapur's film and digital media production house Roy Kapur Films has partnered with American independent studio Wiip to adapt William Dalrymple's best-selling book The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of The East India Company into a television series.
The announcement was made by Roy Kapur Films on Twitter
The Roy Kapur Films acquired rights to the historical book on colonialism in June this year. Encompassing a period from 1599 to 1802, the book traces the rise of The East India Company against the decline and fall of the storied Mughal Empire.
The executive producers of the series include Wiip's Paul Lee and Mark Roybal, Roy Kapur and XPat Productions' Naz Haider and Siva Natarajan, writes Variety.
It will be produced across the US, UK and India. A diverse international team of writers will be roped in to create a global series both in scale and quality.
According to Screen Daily, Wiip is the production company behind Apple TV+’s Dickinson series and Facebook Watch comedy Queen America. Its other projects include Kate Winslet drama Mare Of Easttown, Woody Harrelson limited series The White House Plumbers for HBO and Adam McKay anthology series The Uninhabitable Earth for HBO Max.
