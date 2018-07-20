You are here:

Rowan Atkinson's death hoax allegedly an attempt to spread virus, steal credit card information

FP Staff

Jul,20 2018 12:30:15 IST

A death hoax regarding Rowan Atkinson that is circulating the internet could actually be an attempt to steal credit card information and take control of the user's device, according to a report by People.

Following a similar stint in 2017, internet is once again flooded with a report that the Mr. Bean star died in a car crash while attempting to do a stunt, the report said.

A death hoax around Rowan Atkinson has resurfaced in 2018 following a similar stint last year. Twitter

This latest hoax centred on the 63-year-old actor is however also spreading a computer virus, according to website Hoax Slayer.

The 2018 hoax looks like a breaking news story seemingly with a link to Fox News. Showing a picture of the Blackadder actor, it invites viewers to click on a link to watch a video.

But according to Hoax Slayer, hitting play would lead to a pop up security message alerting the user that the computer has been locked because it has become infected with a virus.

The user will then be asked to call a 'support number' which will reportedly be that of the scammers who will try to persuade the user to reveal credit card information. Moreover, if a person were to download the software as asked by the scammers, they will be able to take control of the computer.

This is not the first instance where in false information about an actor's death has spread all over the internet. Rocky star Sylvestor Stallone had to confirm that he is alive when a death hoax surrounded the actor resurfaced in February 2018.

Fake reports about Jurassic Park actor Jeff Goldblum had also circulated the internet in 2009.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 12:30 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #death hoax #Entertainment #Fox News #Hoax Slayer #Jeff Goldblum #Mr. Bean #Rowan Atkinson #Rowan Atkinson death hoax #Stallone hoax

