You are here:

Roseanne Barr to appear on TV for Fox News show Hannity, first time since firing from ABC sitcom

FP Staff

Jul,25 2018 10:28:42 IST

Los Angeles: Roseanne Barr will appear on television for the first time since she was fired from Walt Disney Co's ABC network and her namesake show was canceled.

Roseanne Barrs. Image from ABC

Roseanne Barrs. Image from ABC

Barr will be a guest on the Fox News show Hannity on 26 July at 9 p.m. EDT.

ABC canceled its successful reboot of Roseanne in May following the star's racist tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a Planet of the Apes actor.

Barr recorded a podcast interview last month in which she said she feels remorse about the tweet. In the interview, Barr claimed that she "never would have wittingly called any black person a monkey." She also lamented that some people do not accept her explanation blaming the sleep drug Ambien for the tweet.

She had written in a message that she had later deleted, "It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible...I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please."

During the live interview on 26 July, she is expected to discuss the tweet as well as President Donald Trump.

ABC said it ordered 10 episodes of a spinoff called The Conners after Barr relinquished any creative or financial participation in it.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 10:28 AM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Donald Trump #Entertainment #Fox News #Hannity #racial tweet #Roseanne #Roseanne Barr #The Conners

also see

After James Gunn, Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon quits Twitter after controversial video resurfaces

After James Gunn, Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon quits Twitter after controversial video resurfaces

Rowan Atkinson's death hoax allegedly an attempt to spread virus, steal credit card information

Rowan Atkinson's death hoax allegedly an attempt to spread virus, steal credit card information

Ajay Devgn, Kajol to reunite on screen after nine years for upcoming biopic on Tanaji Malusare

Ajay Devgn, Kajol to reunite on screen after nine years for upcoming biopic on Tanaji Malusare