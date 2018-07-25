Roseanne Barr to appear on TV for Fox News show Hannity, first time since firing from ABC sitcom

Los Angeles: Roseanne Barr will appear on television for the first time since she was fired from Walt Disney Co's ABC network and her namesake show was canceled.

Barr will be a guest on the Fox News show Hannity on 26 July at 9 p.m. EDT.

ABC canceled its successful reboot of Roseanne in May following the star's racist tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a Planet of the Apes actor.

Barr recorded a podcast interview last month in which she said she feels remorse about the tweet. In the interview, Barr claimed that she "never would have wittingly called any black person a monkey." She also lamented that some people do not accept her explanation blaming the sleep drug Ambien for the tweet.

She had written in a message that she had later deleted, "It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible...I made a mistake I wish I hadn't but...don't defend it please."

During the live interview on 26 July, she is expected to discuss the tweet as well as President Donald Trump.

ABC said it ordered 10 episodes of a spinoff called The Conners after Barr relinquished any creative or financial participation in it.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 10:28 AM