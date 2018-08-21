You are here:

Rose McGowan on sexual assault allegations against Asia Argento: 'Don't know truth of the situation'

Indo-Asian News Service

Aug,21 2018 08:53:01 IST

Actress-activist Rose McGowan, who knows actress Asia Argento for a while, is heartbroken after hearing about settlement that the latter is reported to have made with an actor who claimed she sexually assaulted him.

Argento has reportedly made a $380,000 settlement with actor Jimmy Bennett, the accuser who claimed that in 2013, the XXX actor assaulted him just after he turned 17, reported Variety.com.

Rose McGowan and Asia Argento/Image from Twitter.

McGowan on Monday took to her Twitter account and wrote: "I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere."

McGowan and Argento have been among the most prominent women to come forward with allegations of rape against now-disgraced film titan Harvey Weinstein, who is facing criminal charges in New York unrelated to McGowan or Argento. Supporting her friend, McGowan added: "None of us know the truth of the situation and I'm sure more will be revealed. Be gentle."

McGowan has gained stature as a victims' advocate in the year since the Weinstein allegations first broke in the New York Times and New Yorker last October.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 08:53 AM

