Rosamund Pike to play Moiraine in Amazon’s upcoming adaptation of Wheel of Time

Rosamund Pike is set to headline live-action fantasy series adaptation of Wheel of Time from Amazon.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pike will also serve as producer alongside Ted Field, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe.

The long-in-the-works show is based on Robert Jordan's bestselling novels, which are set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to wield it.

The series will follow Moiraine Damodred (Pike) as a member of a powerful, all-female organisation 'Aes Sedal,' who goes on a journey across the world with five young people, one of whom she believes might be the reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

The official Twitter account for the Wheel of Time Writers' Room welcomed Pike to the series on Wednesday.

Please welcome Rosamund Pike to the Wheel of Time family. Say hello to Moiraine. #WoTWednesday pic.twitter.com/577Hffwy6Y — Wheel of Time Writers' Room (@WoTWritersRoom) June 19, 2019

Uta Briesewitz, who will direct the first two episodes, is also attached to produce.

Rave Judkins serves as showrunner and will adapt Jordan's novels for the small screen. The premiere date hasn't been announced yet. Further details about how Amazon’s upcoming adaptation will use the source material of 15 volumes, a prequel novel and two companion books, hasn't been announced either.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 16:04:06 IST