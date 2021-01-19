Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage's I Care A Lot, Netflix's To All The Boys 3, Salma Hayek's Bliss: Trailers this week

From the third and final instalment of To All The Boys franchise to the South Korean space drama Space Sweepers, here's a list of trailers that debuted this week.

This week, the trailers of Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage's I Care A Lot, Netflix's To All The Boys Part 3 and Firefly Lane, Amazon Original film Bliss and Space Sweepers have been unveiled.

Here are the trailers released this week

I Care A Lot

Starring Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage in the lead, I Care a Lot centres on a woman who makes her living through stealing from the elderly. She does so by deceiving judges into appointing her as their "legal guardian." The woman lands into trouble when her latest victim turns out to have ties to a powerful gangster.

The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2020 and will debut on Netflix on 19 February.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean

The third and final chapter of Netflix's 2018 teen rom-com hit To All The Boys I've Loved Before is slated to be released on 12 February. Franchise stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will be back for the last time as the fan favourites Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

"As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation," reads the film's official logline.

The threequel is releasing exactly one year after the second instalment To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You made it to Netflix.

Firefly Lane

Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl star in the Netflix series Firefly Lane, based on the bestseller of the same name from author Kristin Hannah.

The series will see Heigl play a magnetic, ambitious and loyal woman named Tully Hart. Chalke portrays Kate Mularkey, Tully's best friend and soulmate. The story follows Kate and Tully, who meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments.

The show releases on Netflix on 3 February.

Bliss



Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson will lead Amazon Prime Video's sci-fi drama Bliss. Written and directed by Mike Cahill, the film follows a recently divorced man, Greg (Wilson) who meets Isabel (Hayek), a woman living on the streets who believes that "the polluted broken world around them is not real and that they are living in a simulation inside of the beautiful, peaceful real world of bliss." Despite initial doubts, Greg soon feels that there may be some truth to Isabel's conspiracy theory.

Bliss debuts on Amazon Prime Video on 5 February.

Space Sweepers

Space Sweepers, the South Korean space opera film starring Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu and Yoo Hae-jin, will release on Netflix on 5 February. The film, directed by Jo Sung-hee, is regarded as the first Korean space blockbuster.

Set in 2092, Space Sweepers is about a crew on board of The Victory trying to escape the destruction of Earth.