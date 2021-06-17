Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley join Frances McDormand in adaptation of novel Women Talking
Women Talking, written by Miriam Toewes, will be adapted for screen by Oscar nominee Sarah Polley, who is also attached as director.
Actors Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Ben Whishaw have joined Frances McDormand in the upcoming feature adaptation of author Miriam Toews' bestselling novel Women Talking.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle McLeod, August Winter, Liv McNeil and Kate Hallett have also boarded the cast of the film.
Women Talking, which was published in 2018, follows a group of women in an isolated Mennonite religious colony in Bolivia as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony's men.
Oscar nominee Sarah Polley is attached to write and direct the project.
Polley tweeted her excitement to create this film
So excited to be adapting Miriam Toews incredible novel and working with these amazing people. https://t.co/6wXZpTQkQg
— @realSarahPolley (@realsarahpolley) June 16, 2021
The film hails from MGM's Orion Pictures and Plan B Entertainment.
McDormand, who won the best actress Academy Award, her third, for Nomadland earlier this year, will also back the Women Talking via her Hear/Say Productions.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
