Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, makes Rs 13.93 cr in five days at box office

Trade analysts say Roohi, which collected Rs 1.35 crore on its fifth day, is faring better than other new theatrical releases during the pandemic.

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi hit the theatres on 11 March. It is the first Bollywood film to release on the big screen after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed theatres to operate at full capacity. The project also stars Varun Sharma.

The horror-comedy is performing decently at the box-office. After collecting Rs 12.58 crore during the extended weekend, the film has shown a reasonable hold on Monday, 15 March. The film has collected Rs. 1.35 crore on the fifth day, pushing its total to Rs 13.93 crore.

The tweet stated that Roohi's box-office numbers are much better than the other movies which released in theatres during the pandemic.

Here are the latest box office figures of Roohi



#Roohi shows satisfactory hold on the crucial Mon... The numbers are much, much better vis-à-vis the new releases [#Hindi] during #Covid times... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr. Total: ₹ 13.93 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2021

The plot revolves around a witch who abducts brides on their first night after the wedding. Rajkummar and Varun are playing the characters of two small-town boys Bhaura and Kattani, respectively, who are stuck in a forest with the witch.

The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and co-produced by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. The music composition is done by Sachin-Jigar. While Amitabh Bhattacharya, IP Singh and Jigar Saraiya have penned the lyrics.

Janhvi has films like Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry (Hindi adaptation of Nayantara’s Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila) in her kitty. On the other hand, Rajkummar is also juggling projects - Hum Do Hamaare Do and Badhaai Do (the second instalment of Badhaai Ho).