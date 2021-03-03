Roohi song Nadiyon Paar, featuring Janhvi Kapoor, is rehashed version of Shamur's Let The Music Play

While Sachin-Jigar have composed the new version of Roohi's 'Nadiyon Paar', Jigar Saraiya and P Singh have penned the lyrics

After the success of Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree, the makers of the 2018 horror comedy are back with a new film Roohi. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles, Roohi has been directed by Kaamyaab famed Hardik Mehta.

In the latest song released for her upcoming film, Janhvi has captured the attention of the audience with her dance moves and gorgeous looks. The song Nadiyon Paar (Let the Music Play Again) released by Sony Music on Wednesday, 3 March, is a new version of Shamur’s famous party anthem Let The Music Play released in 2004.

Wearing a shimmering golden dress, Janhvi looks stunning in the song. The new music number which has been composed by Sachin Jigar is peppier than the old version. New lyrics have been added to the older version by P Singh and Jigar Saraiya while Rashmeet Kaur, IP Singh and Sachin- Jigar have sung it with the band’s Shamur original voice.

Janhvi has portrayed her dancing skills also in the number with her belly moves. So far, the actor has played shy and serious characters so her new avatar is surprising for the viewers. Many are also impressed with her facial expressions in Nadiyon Paar.

Posted on YouTube by Sony Music India an hour ago, it has already garnered more than four lakh views.

Reacting to the song, a YouTuber user said that Janhvi’s performance is mind-blowing and the song is also awesome. Another user mentioned Janhvi’s mother Sridevi and said that the former is the daughter of a legend and she has slayed in the song.

Many people also praised Janhvi for her transformation while others thanked the makers for keeping the charm of the original song alive.

Roohi is set to release on 11 March, 2021. The movie has been produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The horror-comedy is about a ghost who abducts brides on their wedding day.