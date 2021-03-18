Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's horror comedy, makes Rs 16.41 cr in seven days at box office

Trade analysts project Roohi will earn approximately Rs 17.50 crore during its extended opening week run.

Janhvi Kapoor's latest film Roohi, which hit the screens on Thursday, 11 March, is expected to earn Rs 17.50 crore in the extended first week of its release. The opening of Roohi, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles, coincided with the festival of Mahashivratri. The day-wise collection of Roohi which has been directed by Hardik Mehta is as follows:

Thursday, 11 March: Rs 3.06 crore

Friday, 12 March: Rs 2.25 crore

Saturday, 13 March: Rs 3.42 crore

Sunday, 14 March: Rs 3.85 crore

Monday, 15 March: Rs 1.35 crore

Tuesday, 16 March: Rs 1.26 crore

Wednesday, 17 March: Rs 1.22 crore

#Roohi is looking at approx ₹ 17.50 cr total in its *extended* Week 1... A respectable number, in view of the #Covid scenario... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr, Tue 1.26 cr, Wed 1.22 cr. Total: ₹ 16.41 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2021

This makes the total collection of the film Rs 16.41 crore and with the collection on 18 March, Roohi is looking to earn approximately Rs 17.50 crore. Created by the makers of the 2018 hit film Stree, the comedy horror film is the story of a spirit, which possesses brides. Previously, experts had predicted that the film is going to have a decent opening despite the coronavirus pandemic.