Roohi box office collection: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's horror comedy makes Rs 15.19 cr in six days

Trade analysts said Roohi remained steady at the box office on Tuesday with a collection of Rs 1.26 cr

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma-starrer Roohi, which released last week, remained steady at the box office on Tuesday, 16 March, and collected roughly the same money as on Monday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Wednesday, 17 March, and said the film's total collection until Tuesday stood at Rs 15.19 crore.

#Roohi is steady on Day 6 [Tue], almost at par with Day 5 [Mon]... Thu 3.06 cr [#MahaShivratri], Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.42 cr, Sun 3.85 cr, Mon 1.35 cr, Tue 1.26 cr. Total: ₹ 15.19 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2021

The horror-comedy got an extended weekend following its release on Thursday, 11 March, the day of Maha Shivratri when it collected Rs 3.06 crore.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the movie also released in Australia and has collected Rs. 2.40 lacs across 18 screens. In New Zealand, where it was released on 10 screens, it made Rs. 1.56 lacs.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi saw RajKummar and Janhavi team for the first time on-screen.

It was the first major Hindi film to release theatrically after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate at full capacity from February with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry, directed by Siddhartha Sengupta and Bombay Girl, helmed by Ssanjay Tripaathi. Rajkummar will next star in Badhaai Do, alongside Bhumi Pednekar.